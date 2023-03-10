Ex-US Rep. Buyer convicted of illegal stock purchases

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Indiana congressman has been convicted of insider trading charges. The verdict against Steve Buyer was returned Friday by a Manhattan federal court jury that had heard evidence presented during a two-week trial. The Republican lawyer and Persian Gulf War veteran once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and served for a time as a House prosecutor during former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial. He served in Congress from 1993 to 2011. He was indicted last year over stock trade made after he became a consultant and lobbyist.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.