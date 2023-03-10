Ex-intern sues Idaho lawmakers for harassing her after rape
By REBECCA BOONE
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former legislative intern is suing a lawmaker convicted of raping her and one of his colleagues for releasing her name and launching a harassment campaign. The woman, who uses the pseudonym “Jane Doe” in the federal lawsuit, was just 19 when she reported that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger raped her at his Boise, Idaho apartment in 2021. In the lawsuit, Doe says von Ehlinger and former Rep. Priscilla Giddings retaliated by releasing her name and lying about her. Doe is seeking unspecified monetary damages. The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted. Neither Giddings nor von Ehlinger could be reached for comment.