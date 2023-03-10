Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has formally set the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections for May 14. That’s a month earlier than scheduled despite last month’s devastating earthquake. Erdogan is seeking to extend his two decades in power. The elections could be the country’s most significant vote in decades. It will determine whether the country will take a more democratic path or continue on the increasingly authoritarian course set by the strongman politician. Erdogan has ruled over Turkey since 2003. But this year’s elections could be his most challenging. The country is struggling with a troubled economy, soaring inflation and the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that killed more than 46,000 people. Erdogan made the announcement on Friday.

