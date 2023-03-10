DeSantis makes long-anticipated 1st Iowa trip ahead of 2024

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Iowa to introduce himself to an expectant audience of Republicans ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid. DeSantis is making long-awaited appearances in Davenport and Des Moines on Friday, marking his first trip to the leadoff voting state as anticipation over his expected White House campaign builds. In Davenport, lines of hundreds of people snaked through the hallway outside an auditorium where DeSantis was to appear. With the Iowa caucuses less than a year away, Republicans in the state are ready to take a harder look at DeSantis. The Florida governor is a top-tier presidential prospect viewed as a rival to former President Donald Trump.

