Countries that could be impacted by renewed Iran-Saudi ties

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume diplomatic ties has wide-reaching effects across the Middle East and reduces the chance of armed conflict between regional rivals. Both Saudi Arabia and Iran are deeply embroiled in Yemen’s yearslong civil war which the kingdom entered in 2015, backing the country’s exiled government. Iran, meanwhile has backed the Houthi rebels who in 2014 seized the capital, Sanaa. Diplomats have been seeking a way to end the conflict, which has spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters and turned into a proxy war between Riyadh and Tehran. The Saudi-Iran deal may provide a boost to efforts to end the conflict.

