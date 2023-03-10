Chile’s president shakes up Cabinet, replaces five ministers

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Gabriel Boric has shaken up his Cabinet, replacing five of his 24 ministers on the eve of beginning his second year in power. He announced the changes Friday, two days after lawmakers rejected a proposed tax reform that would have financed most of his government program. It is the second time Boric has carried out a major Cabinet reshuffle. The previous came in September when 62% of voters rejected a new constitution that had been championed by the president. On Friday, Boric names a new foreign affairs minister as well as new ministers to over see the ministries of Public Works, Culture, Science and Sports.

