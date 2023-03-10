Blinken to visit Ethiopia, Niger as US boosts Africa push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ethiopia and Niger next week as the Biden administration accelerates a push to engage with Africa to counter China’s growing influence on the continent. The State Department says Blinken will visit Addis Ababa and Niamey starting on Tuesday to discuss the peace deal that ended hostilities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region and counter-terrorism efforts aimed at Islamic extremists in Niger and the Sahel more broadly. Blinken plans to meet both Ethiopian and Tigrayan officials in Addis Ababa and will be the first secretary of state ever to visit Niger.

