Biden, EU leader to discuss proposal on electric vehicles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to unveil a plan the White House hopes will help turn the page on the ongoing spat between the U.S. and the European Union over electric vehicle tax credits. Biden and von der Leyen are expected to agree to open negotiations between the U.S. and the EU on a deal that aims to boost the use of European minerals critical in the production of electric vehicle batteries that are eligible for U.S. tax credits. That’s according to administration officials ahead of the leaders’ Friday meeting. The credits are available through Biden’s $375 billion clean-energy legislation passed into law last year.

By AAMER MADHANI and RAF CASERT Associated Press

