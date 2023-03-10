Ahmaud Arbery’s killers deny racist motives in appeals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Three white men sentenced to prison in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery are asking an appeals court to throw out their federal hate crime convictions. Attorneys for Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan argue in legal briefs that federal prosecutors failed to prove Arbery was chased and slain because he was Black. Travis McMichael is challenging his hate crime conviction on a technicality, arguing prosecutors didn’t prove Arbery was slain on a public street. McMichael initiated the deadly pursuit after seeing Arbery run past his home in coastal Georgia. Bryan joined the chase and recorded cellphone video of McMichael’s son, Travis McMichael, shooting Arbery with a shotgun.

