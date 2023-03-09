Shots fired inside Geman church; fatalities reported

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say one or more people opened fire in a church in the northern city of Hamburg, and local media are reporting that several people were killed. The Hamburg city government says the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district Thursday evening. Police previously said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the next-door Alsterdorf district. The area is a few kilometers north of the downtown area in Hamburg, which is Germany’s second-biggest city. The German news agency dpa sats that “several” people are dead and some injured, but it hasn’t given precise figures.

