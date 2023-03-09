Oregon man pleads guilty to killing racial justice protester

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who shot five people, killing one, during a racial justice protest in Portland, Oregon, last year has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Benjamin Smith faces the potential of life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18. Smith opened fire near Normandale Park on Feb. 19, 2022, killing June Knightly, a 60-year-old racial justice activist. Four people were seriously injured. One was paralyzed from the neck down. Smith had come out of his apartment and started yelling at a small group of protesters. According to witnesses, attempts to de-escalate failed and Smith drew a handgun and began firing.

