Oregon looking at allowing people in prison to vote

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would allow inmates of prisons and jails in Oregon to vote in elections moves toward a Senate floor vote with the approval of the judiciary committee, with Republican members voting against. The action on the bill in the Democratic-dominated Oregon Legislature underscores how blue states are taking steps to expand voter access while red states are moving in the opposite direction. Only two other states — Maine and Vermont — and Washington, D.C., allow convicted people to vote while still incarcerated, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

