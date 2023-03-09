New Trump book features letters from foreign leaders, celebs

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will release a new book next month that features letters from celebrities and politicians written to him through the years. “Letters to Trump” includes private correspondence with former presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Richard Nixon, along with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson. There are letters from the late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy and Princess Diana, as well as foreign leaders, including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

