Mississippi lawmakers stop effort to take over Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers are forfeiting an effort to create a state-dominated board to oversee the troubled water system in the state’s capital city. But, the majority-white and Republican-controlled Legislature is still pushing to expand the patrol territory of a state-run police department inside majority-Black Jackson, a city governed by Democrats. After the Jackson water system nearly collapsed last year, the federal government appointed an administrator for it. State senators voted last month to create a board to run water system later. But House leaders killed that plan Wednesday. Rep. Shanda Yates says some lawmakers have “Jackson fatigue” and want to focus on reducing crime in the city.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.