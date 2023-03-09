Malaysia ex-PM Muhyiddin faces graft charges, vows to fight

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been arrested and will be brought to court to face corruption charges. Muhyiddin, who led Malaysia from March 2020 until August 2021, will be the country’s second leader to be indicted after leaving office. Ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak began a 12-year prison term in August after losing his final appeal in a graft trial. The anti-graft agency says Muhyiddin faces several charges related to alleged abuse and money laundering linked to government projects. Muhyiddin went to the anti-graft agency on Thursday for questioning. He was released on bail later in the day and accused current Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of attempting to crush his opposition coalition ahead of state elections.

