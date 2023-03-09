Lawmaker says FBI wrongly sought surveillance info about him

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican lawmaker has accused the FBI of wrongly searching for his name in foreign surveillance data, underscoring the challenges ahead for U.S. officials trying to persuade Congress to renew their authorities to collect huge swaths of communications. Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois made the comments at a hearing Thursday but did not say why the FBI may have searched his name in information collected under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. A spokesman did not respond to a request for further clarification. FBI Director Christopher Wray did not directly respond but said the FBI has “work to do.”

By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

