Judge with key role in recall fight had signed petition

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge who recently approved a court settlement lowering the number of signatures needed on a recall petition against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell had signed that petition in December. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate made the discovery after filing a lawsuit to get the names of petition-signers from recall organizers. Judge Jennifer Medley recently presided over a recall-related lawsuit that resulted in a settlement lowering the number of signatures required to force a recall election by 5,000. It’s not yet known if organizers gathered enough valid signatures to force a recall election.

