John Paul abuse claims trigger angry reactions in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The fallout from an explosive Polish TV report alleging that St. John Paul II covered up clergy sex abuses cases is escalating. Poland’s Catholic Church and lawmakers have strongly defended the late pope as one of the greatest Poles. And the Polish government invited the U.S. ambassador for talks. The developments followed a report this week on TVN24 which is owned by the U.S. company Warner Bros. Discovery. The broadcast named three priests whom John Paul had allegedly moved around during the 1970s after they were accused of abusing minors. At the time he was still Archbishop Karol Wojtyla and the head of the church in Krakow in southern Poland.

