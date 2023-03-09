Indonesia jails organizer, security chief in soccer tragedy

SURABAYA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has jailed a soccer club organizer and its chief of security on charges of negligence leading to the deaths of 135 people when police fired tear gas in a stadium, setting off a panicked run for the exits. The disaster in East Java’s Malang city was among the world’s worst sporting tragedies. Police fired tear gas when fans flooded the pitch after their team was defeated by its rival in a home match for the first time in 23 years. The court said the defendants had not verified the safety of the stadium since 2020 and did not prepare an emergency plan.

By TRISNADI and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

