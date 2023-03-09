In Kentucky GOP governor race, one rival aims at the center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republicans held their first televised debate in the Kentucky governor’s race. Alan Keck made a joke when asked to define “woke,” and said he tries to avoid the term. That’s one way the mayor of Somerset parted ways with three of his rivals for the GOP nomination — Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Auditor Mike Harmon. They participated in the Tuesday debate. Keck also took a different position on abortion. He’s the only one of the four to say the state’s near-total abortion ban should allow for terminating pregnancies in cases of rape or incest. They’re among a dozen GOP candidates competing in the May primary.

