German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

BERLIN (AP) — A German appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a German convert to Islam who was given 10 years in prison on charges that as a member of the Islamic State group in Iraq she allowed a 5-year-old Yazidi girl she and her husband kept as a slave to die of thirst in the sun. The 31-year-old defendant now risks a higher sentence. The Federal Court of Justice on Thursday threw out an appeal by the woman but partly approved an appeal by prosecutors. It overturned the sentence but not the rest of the verdict and sent the case back to the Munich state court for a new decision.

