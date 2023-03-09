Skip to Content
France’s young people stand up against higher retirement age

By JADE LE DELEY
PARIS (AP) — Young people in France are protesting against the government’s push to raise the retirement age. Students plan to block access to some universities and high schools on Thursday, and a youth-led protest is planned in Paris. It is part of nationwide strikes and demonstrations against the pension bill under debate in parliament. France’s younger generation is already worried about inflation, uncertain job prospects and climate change. The retirement bill is stirring up broader questions about the value of work.

