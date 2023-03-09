France: About 200 church sex abuse victims get compensation

PARIS (AP) — The French Independent National Authority for Recognition and Reparation says 190 victims of child abuse by priests or other church representatives have seen financial compensation ordered by an independent body, under a reparation process launched last year. Another 11 received other types of reparations. France’s Catholic bishops’ conference agreed to provide reparations after a 2021 report revealed a vast number of child sex abuse cases. Marie Derain de Vaucresson, head of the authority, said Thursday that over 1,180 victims have claimed compensation since the body was established — 32% women and 68% men. She said 60% of those who received financial compensation had been raped at least once. Most are currently waiting for their case to be examined.

By SYLVIE CORBET The Associated Press

