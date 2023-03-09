Family, police attend funeral for slain Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of law enforcement officers attended a funeral service for the first Chicago police officer killed in the line of duty in nearly a year and a half. Andrés Vásquez Lasso, 32, was shot in the head, arm and leg during a shootout with a suspect March 1 on the city’s southwest side after responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect Steven Montano of Chicago, was shot twice in the face. He later was charged with first-degree murder, two felony firearms charges and misdemeanor counts of assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence. Montano was ordered held without bond. Vásquez Lasso would have celebrated his fifth anniversary next week with the police department.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.