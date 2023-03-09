Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former executive assistant to President Joe Biden is set to testify about Biden’s handling of classified documents. Kathy Chung has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee on April 4. Chung is one of the staffers who packed Biden’s belongings at the end of his term as vice president. The committee reached out to her last month after several discoveries of classified documents were made at various Biden properties. The committee says Chung has already began to turn over documents and communications with the Biden family dating back more than 10 years.

