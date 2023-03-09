Child marriage ban bill resurrected in West Virginia Senate
By JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A bill to prohibit minors from getting married in West Virginia has been resurrected a day after its defeat in a Senate committee. The about-face doesn’t necessarily give the bill a clear path to passage. Several senators gave impassioned speeches after the bill was brought back, some of whom defended the right of teenagers in love to marry. After a Senate Committee rejected the bill Wednesday, it was brought back to the Senate floor and will be up for passage Friday. Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. Seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18.