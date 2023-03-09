Biden to visit Canada this month to discuss defense, trade
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will visit Canada for the first time since taking office. The one-night trip will take place on March 23 and 24. It was previously discussed when Biden met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in January in Mexico City, where they attended a summit of North American leaders. Canada is among the United States’ biggest trading partners, and it’s a key defense ally as well. The White House announcement on Thursday said Biden will address Canada’s parliament and meet with Trudeau.