Berlin to let everyone go topless at public swimming pools

BERLIN (AP) — Women in Berlin will soon be allowed to go topless, like men, at the city’s public pools. The new bathing rules to allow everyone to go swimming without covering their upper bodies come in reaction to a woman’s complaint alleging discrimination because she was not allowed to swim topless in a swimming pool in Berlin. The Berlin state government said Thursday that the woman, whose identity was not revealed, had turned to the senate’s ombudsperson’s office for equal treatment to demand that women, too, can swim topless. In reaction to the complaint and the ombudsman’s office involvement in the case, the Berliner Baederbetriebe, which runs the city’s public pools, decided to change its clothing rules for their baths.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.