Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The trial in rural South Carolina lasted six weeks and included more than 75 witnesses, but the jury took less than three hours to find the 54-year-old Murdaugh guilty last week. Afterwards, jurors have said the key piece of evidence was a video on the cellphone of Murdaugh’s son Paul. It was shot minutes before the killings at the kennels near where the bodies were found on the family’s sprawling South Carolina estate. The appeal to the South Carolina Court of Appeals was filed on Thursday.

