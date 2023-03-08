Zimbabwe’s tobacco crop grows, despite high fertilizer costs

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe, Africa’s largest tobacco producer, opened its tobacco-selling season Wednesday, with a speech by the vice president and eager international buyers. The size of the tobacco crop increased despite increased fertilizer prices caused by the war in Ukraine. Zimbabwe expects to harvest 230 million kilograms (254,000 tons) of the golden leaf this season, up from 212 million kilograms (234,000 tons) last year, officials said at the official opening. The southern African country now wants to make its tobacco industry more lucrative by manufacturing more cigarettes at home and limiting foreign funding of farmers. Currently, China funds the bulk of production and buys the lion’s share of Zimbabwe’s tobacco.

