US defense chief: Egypt ties an ‘essential pillar’ in region

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S. defense secretary says America’s defense partnership with Egypt is an “essential pillar” of Washington’s commitment to the Middle East. Lloyd Austin made the remarks on Twitter after touching down in Cairo on Wednesday, on the latest leg of his Mideast tour. After landing, Austin held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and other high-ranking officials. Egypt is one of the largest Mideast recipients of American economic and military aid and an abiding U.S. ally in the region. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers have sought to condition that aid on human rights improvements and reforms. Austin is expected to meet with Israeli officials on Thursday.

