Social Democrats reflect on Ukraine war, European security

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Leaders of nine Social Democratic parties in Europe have declared unwavering support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion. Social Democrats from Germany, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Poland, Sweden, Slovenia, Finland and Croatia met in Warsaw on Wednesday for a conference about the war and how it has altered European politics. Former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven stressed that Europe must make sure Ukraine wins the war and that any peace agreement is struck on Kyiv’s terms. The co-chairman of Germany’s Social Democratic Party stressed that Ukrainians were defending European values as well as their country. He said German-made Leopard 2 tanks would make it to the front lines in Ukraine this month.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.