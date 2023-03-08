Public money for private school tuition bill advances

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska could join 48 other states in offering public money for private school tuition under a bill advanced by the state Legislature on Wednesday. Rather than appropriating taxpayer dollars directly toward private school vouchers, the bill would allow businesses and individuals to donate a portion of their state tax bill to be used for scholarships covering private school tuition. The bill, introduced by Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan at the request of Republican Gov. Jim Pillen, sets up a priority system for the scholarships, with top priority going to low-income students, then to students who are being bullied in their current school. This bill must survive two more rounds of debate to pass.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.