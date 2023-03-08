Police release footage of Utah man killed in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A suburban Utah police department has released videos of five officers fatally shooting a man. The man’s family has since raised questions about police actions. The Farmington Police Department made the body and vehicle camera footage public on Wednesday. In the March 1 video, 25-year-old Chase Allan is pulled over and refuses to comply with an officer’s request that he show his driver’s license and registration. An officer tries to pull him from the car, and yells the driver has a gun. The officers send rounds of fire into all sides of the car. The encounter comes after speculation about Allan’s involvement in the Sovereign Citizen movement, which questions when the government can impose laws.

