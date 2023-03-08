Officials: 14 women, children drowned in shipwreck off Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni officials say at least 14 women and children have died in a shipwreck off the country’s Red Sea coast. The officials say the boat, with over two dozen of people on board, capsized off the province of Hodeida. The say 11 women and three children drowned while 11 people, including a child, survived the tragedy, which happened on Monday. The group was heading to a relative’s wedding party on Kamaran Island when their boat capsized because of high winds and waves. It was the latest maritime tragedy off Yemeni shores. Most previous shipwrecks in the region involved African migrants fleeing wars and poverty in their home countries.

