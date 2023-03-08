Jury mulls death penalty or life for man in bike path attack

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has begun deliberating whether to impose the death penalty on a Uzbekistan citizen who killed eight people on a Manhattan bike path in a terrorist attack five years ago. The same jury of 12 that convicted Sayfullo Saipov in late January in the Halloween 2017 rampage began considering his fate Wednesday afternoon. They will have to agree unanimously that he should be put to death or the 35-year-old former New Jersey resident will automatically spend the rest of his life in a high-security prison. A federal jury in New York has not rendered a death sentence that has withstood legal appeals in decades.

