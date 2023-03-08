JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has sued its former executive Jes Staley, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client. The bank seeks to hold Staley personally liable for any financial penalties that JPMorgan may have to pay in two related cases. It is also seeking to force Staley to pay back any wages he earned during the time he allegedly was aware of Epstein’s abuse. A lawyer for Staley did not immediately reply for a request for comment.

