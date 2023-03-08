Hungarian delegation cites support for Finland joining NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — A parliamentary delegation from Hungary says lawmakers widely support NATO membership for Finland but it’s unclear when they will ratify the Nordic country’s bid. Hungary’s deputy parliamentary speaker is leading a four-person delegation to Helsinki. He said Wednesday that most members of Hungary’s national assembly support admitting Finland to the Western military alliance. Hungary is the only NATO member country besides Turkey that hasn’t yet ratified Finland and neighboring Sweden’s joint application to join the alliance. Some Hungarian lawmakers have raised doubts about whether to support the countries’ NATO application, citing what they call “blatant lies” from Helsinki and Stockholm on the state of Hungary’s democracy.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.