Gun dealer to pay $150K to Kansas City to settle suit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City has reached a settlement with one of the gun dealers it accused in a lawsuit of contributing to surging violence in the region by ignoring evidence that firearms were being sold illegally. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas described the settlement Wednesday as “an important step in reducing the flow of illegal guns into our city.” The city was joined in the lawsuit by gun safety advocates Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. Under the settlement, CR Sales Firearms in Independence will be required to pay $150,000 in damages to the city. It also will face extra monitoring.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.