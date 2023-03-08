Denmark hopes to pump some climate gas beneath the sea floor

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark pushed the button Wednesday on an ambitious project that aims to bury vast amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide gas beneath the North Sea floor in the hope that it can help the Nordic nation and others meet climate targets. An international consortium of companies says Project Greensand will see 1.5 million metric tons of the greenhouse gas buried in a sandstone reservoir more than a mile below the seabed each year. In a recent report the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said carbon capture and storage technology has to be part of efforts to reduce emissions and curb global warming. Experts caution that the technology is unproven and could undermine efforts to decarbonize the energy sector.

By JAMES BROOKS and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

