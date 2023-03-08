China’s other top leaders bring loyalty to Xi, experience
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Six men sit alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, handling major portfolios from propaganda to corruption fighting. Li Qiang is widely expected to take over as premier, nominally in charge of the Cabinet and caretaker of the economy. Li is best known for ruthlessly enforcing a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown on Shanghai last spring. Zhao Leji won Xi’s trust as head of the party’s anti-corruption watchdog and is expected to head the National People’s Congress. The roles of all six are expected to come more into focus during the ongoing session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial legislature.