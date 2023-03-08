Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris

A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians are urging their country’s Olympic leaders to take a stand against Russians participating in next year’s Paris Games. In a statement, the Olympians argue that refusing Russian participation is not simply a matter of denying them a chance to compete because of their passport, it is also a rejection of the war and a recognition of the role sports plays in geopolitics. Signing the statement was a who’s-who of Canadian Olympic greats and gold medalists, including Hayley Wickenheiser, Jenn Heil, Alex Bilodeau and Beckie Scott. Russian and Belarusian athletes have been largely excluded from international competition since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February. The IOC is seeking a pathway back for those athletes.

