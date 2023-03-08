Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs bill creating school vouchers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed into law an education overhaul that she’s called her priority this legislative session. The Republican governor signed the 145-page measure Wednesday. The measure creates a new school voucher program to help pay for private- and home-schooling costs. The bill also raises minimum teacher salaries and places new limits on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. Opponents of the bill have said the voucher program will threaten support for public schools and increase disparities. State education officials say they’ll spend the coming months working on rules for implementing the new program.

