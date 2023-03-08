Skip to Content
3 Los Angeles police officers were shot and taken to hospitals

By Taylor Romine

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers were shot Wednesday night, prompting a city-wide tactical alert, officials said.

The officers were wounded in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and taken to area hospitals, LAPD Officer Luis Garcia told CNN. The three officers were all listed in stable condition Wednesday night, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

LAPD did not provide details on what led up to the shooting or who opened fire.

“Following closely tonight’s violent encounter resulting in 3 officers being shot. Reports from hospital have all three in stable condition. Ongoing tactical scene with outstanding gunman,” the police chief tweeted.

A city-wide tactical alert is in effect, which is meant to bring resources to the area of the shooting, Garcia said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

