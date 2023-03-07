Voting tech firm spotlights Murdochs in defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — A voting technology company suing Fox News is arguing that Fox Corp. leaders Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch played a leading role in deciding to air false claims that the technology helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from former President Donald Trump. Smartmatic said in a court filing that the Murdochs made a business decision to direct Fox News to embrace what Smartmatic calls a disinformation campaign. The filing Monday is based on news reports and filings in a separate defamation case against the network, filed by Dominion Voting Systems. Fox News has said that it was simply reporting on newsworthy claims made by Trump and his attorneys.

