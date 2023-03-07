US defense secretary makes unannounced visit to Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made an unannounced visit to Baghdad just days before the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein. Austin was greeted on touchdown in the Iraqi capital on Tuesday by Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the U.S. commander in Iraq. Austin then met top Iraqi officials, including the prime minister and defense minister. Iraq is home to hundreds of American troops helping in the fight against the Islamic State group. Since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003 that removed longtime dictator Saddam from power, Iraq has been a point of friction between the United States and Iran. Tehran has widely expanded its influence in Iraq over the past 20 years.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

