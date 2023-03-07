Transgender students at center of new bills in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — LGBQT advocates in New Hampshire say each of the four bills currently under legislativve consideration would harm the state’s transgender youth. Two of the measures would create a “parents’ bill of rights” to expand oversight over curriculum and school activities. Many states with Republican-controlled legislatures have enacted similar measures, while also looking to ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youths. New Hampshire is considering one bill that would designate gender-affirming care for minors as “child abuse,” and another that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors and the teaching about gender identity in public schools.

