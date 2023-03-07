Texas energy company paying $3.4B for nuclear plant owner

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amid a federal corruption case, a company that owns nuclear plants in Pennsylvania and northern Ohio will be sold for more than $3.4 billion to a Texas-based company. Under the deal announced Monday, Ohio-based Energy Harbor will become part of a newly formed Vistra subsidiary called Vistra Vision. According to the statement announcing the deal, both companies’ boards of directors have approved the deal and a majority of Energy Harbor stockholders support the move. According to the release, Vistra won’t be buying Energy Harbor’s two coal plants along the Ohio River. Energy Harbor is at the center of an alleged $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in Ohio history.

