Teachers protest over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian teachers have held protests in several cities over suspected poisonings targeting hundreds of schoolgirls. Activists say security forces broke up several of the demonstrations on Tuesday. Meanwhile, prosecutors started filing criminal charges against journalists, activists and others over their comments on the still-unsolved incidents that began in November and have escalated in recent days with dozens of schools reporting suspected cases. The alleged poisonings come as Iran has faced months of protests over the September death of Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police. These new incidents threaten to again stoke public anger as it remains unclear who or what is causing them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.