South Korea: Kim’s daughter enjoys horseback riding, skiing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that the recently unveiled daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being home-schooled and spends her leisure time horseback riding, skiing and swimming. Kim has brought the daughter to a series of public events since November, sparking outside debate over whether the girl is being primed as his successor. Yoo Sang-bum is one of the lawmakers who attended Tuesday’s briefing by the intelligence service. He quoted the agency as saying the daughter has never been enrolled at an official education facility and is taking homeschooling in Pyongyang. Yoo quoted the agency as saying her hobbies are horseback riding, skiing and swimming.

